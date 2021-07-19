PM orders HN’s leaders to put people’s health first and foremost

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a meeting with Hà Nội's leaders on Monday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday told Hà Nội's leaders to give priority to protecting the capital from the further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chính ordered the city administration to take stronger and more decisive action in the fight against the pandemic. "We have to fight the epidemic like fighting an enemy and switch from defence to attack when the situation becomes as complex as it is now," he said. Chính told the city leaders that they must implement Directive 15 and 16 very seriously. He noted that in other localities the observation of social distancing measures was often strict in the early days but was neglected shortly thereafter. This had caused the pandemic to spread. "We are determined to protect the people’s safety during the pandemic… The people's health always comes first," he went on. He did, however, say that they would allow the operation of production facilities and business activities in places that are not affected by the pandemic. Chairman of the capital city's People’s Committee Chu Ngọc Anh told Chính that Hà Nội had recorded 681 cases… Read full this story

