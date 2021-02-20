PM issues stay-at-home order in 16 virus-hit southern cities, provinces The Saigon Times Covid-19 test sample collection at a factory in HCMC. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has approved a Ministry of Health proposal for issuing a two-week stay-at-home mandate in 16 southern cities and provinces – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – As southern Vietnam is struggling with the widespread reemergence of Covid-19, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has approved a Ministry of Health proposal for issuing a two-week stay-at-home mandate in 16 southern cities and provinces, with many of them in the nation's southern key economic zone. The PM cited the unpredictable trajectory of Covid infections in these cities and provinces, and the protection of people's health in the wake of fast community spread of the coronavirus as the key reasons for the decision he made today. The mandate, in line with the PM's Directive 16 , is applicable to Can Tho, Binh Phuoc, Tay Ninh, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Tien Giang, Long An, Vinh Long, Dong Thap, Ben Tre, Hau Giang, An Giang, Bac Lieu, Soc Trang, Tra Vinh, Ca Mau and Kien Giang. In addition to the 16 cities and provinces, there are three localities – HCMC, Dong Nai… Read full this story

