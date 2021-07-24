PM: home-grown vaccines must ensure safety, efficacy

An overview of the working session. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has directed the development and production of home-grown vaccines to move faster, but has said their safety and efficacy must be ensured. He gave the direction during a working session with leaders of ministries, vaccine producers and scientists called to discuss the research and production of COVID-19 vaccines in Hà Nội on July 23. Speaking at the event, Chính stressed that Việt Nam is rolling out a "vaccine strategy", including importing, studying, facilitating vaccine production technology transfer and producing home-grown vaccines along with vaccinating the whole population for free. In particular, research, technology transfer and domestic production of vaccines are very important parts of the vaccine strategy that will allow the country to be independent of foreign suppliers. In the past, the Government and the Prime Minister have focused on this via meetings and surveys, and have been providing encouragement for units that are conducting research, technology transfers, testing, and going forward in the production of a domestic vaccine. The PM emphasised the need to follow proper protocols and procedures regarding the matter. The Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Science and Technology,… Read full this story

