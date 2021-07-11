PM asks Tay Ninh, Long An strengthen COVID-19 prevention, control

Speaking to the province's leading officials, the leader asked them to carry out a pandemic prevention scenario at a higher level and in a more effective manner. He expressed his hope that local forces will strictly follow regulations to safeguard the national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, better pandemic prevention and control work, boost economic development and exports, and maintain and consolidate the friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Cambodia. A representative of Tay Ninh proposed the Government further support the province in conducting quick testing and several issues related to socio-economic development in the coming time. On July 10, the Government leader also had a working session with leading officials of Long An province, during which he emphasized that the COVID-19 fight is now the top priority in the southern locality. He required local authorities to encourage people to strictly follow the Government's directives on pandemic prevention and control. The PM also asked the Ministry of Health to allocate 400,000 vaccine doses needed to inoculate workers in industrial parks in Long An – the 12th largest local-level economy in Vietnam. Source: VNA

