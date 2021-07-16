PM approves new domestic trade strategy

Shoppers at Aeon Long Biên Supermarket in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt HÀ NỘI — Domestic trade is expected to contribute 15-15.5 per cent of the national GDP by 2030 according to a strategy approved by the Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính this week. Under the strategy, Việt Nam expects to set up sustainable supply chains in the country that will ensure the effective implementation of regulations on food safety and quality, origin tracing, and environmental protection. It aims to ensure the fast and stable development of domestic trade, build the Việt Nam-made brand, protect the interests of both enterprises and customers while also meeting demands for socio-economic development. Total revenue from retail trade and services would average 13-13.5 per cent annually in the 2021-30 period and 12-12.5 per cent annually in the 2031-45 period, the strategy predicted. By 2030, revenue from e-commerce is set to account for 10.5-11 per cent of national retail sales with a growth rate of 20-21 per cent. It also said 40-45 per cent of small and medium enterprises operating in trade will take part in major domestic and foreign e-commerce platforms by then as well. To this end, the strategy emphasised the importance of… Read full this story

