Pilots required to be fully vaccinated to operate flights starting September

Pilots in full protective gears on a Việt Nam to Europe flight in early 2020 when the pandemic first began. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Only pilots who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be eligible to operate flights, the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) said in a new directive on mandatory measures for flight safety. The policy will be applicable from September 1, citing complicated COVID-19 developments. The directive requests the CAAV's flight safety standard division to study the COVID-19 Contingency Related Differences (CCRD) of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and issue instructions on the granting of ICAO's Targeted Exemption (TE) this month. The authority also requires flight operators to strictly adhere to COVID-19 prevention and control rules. Vaccination must be prioritised to frontline workers, including pilots, flight attendants, technical engineers, who are considered high-risk because of regular contact with passengers, it said. — VNS
- Gaganyaan: Astronauts for India's human space flight start training in Moscow
- UPS pilots afraid of catching coronavirus while delivering packages in China can now opt out of flying there in union fight win - but they may have to take a sick day to skip a flight
- Kobe Bryant’s pilot didn’t rely solely on helicopter guidance tools despite heavy fog. Was he allowed to?
- Risky Qantas rescue operation is delayed by SIX hours as jet is stuck on the tarmac in Wuhan – before 243 'vulnerable' Australians board plane to Christmas Island to be quarantined
- Inside the Wuhan crisis flight: Hazmat bags in the seat pocket and strict health measures for 243 Australians who land back home on Qantas flight out of the Chinese virus epicentre
- United buys Arizona flight academy to feed pilot pipeline
- Kobe Bryant crash pilot was NOT legally allowed to fly in fog using only the aircraft's instruments as the charter company suspends all flights and investigators look for liability
- Inside the Milton Keynes quarantine centre where British nationals will spend 14 days in isolation after final evacuation flight landed from coronavirus-hit Wuhan today
- British scientists make breakthrough in race for a vaccine against the deadly Wuhan coronavirus with trials on animals to begin NEXT WEEK
- UPS and pilots union to make flights to and from China voluntary
Pilots required to be fully vaccinated to operate flights starting September have 365 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.