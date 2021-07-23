Phú Yên locals volunteer as frontline workers to fight COVID-19

PHÚ YÊN – For nearly a month, despite the hot days and dark rainy nights, the medical teams, police, army, and volunteers in Phú Yên Province have gone to great lengths to firmly hold the frontline combatting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although not a frontline worker, when the COVID-19 pandemic occurred in the province, Ksor Y Chet, a 37-year-old teacher at Ea Trol Primary and Secondary School in Sông Hinh District volunteered to support the government and people to fight the pandemic. In a protective suit and sweaty, Ksor Y Chet said: “When the first cases of COVID-19 appeared in Ly Village, all key officials of the commune were mobilised." "My wife who is an official of the commune Women’s Union had to move to the headquarters of the commune People’s Committee and was in charge of cooking for the forces at checkpoints and going to every house to disseminate information about pandemic prevention," he said. In those days, the number of COVID-19 cases were growing and were becoming more complicated in the ethnic minority villages. Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ea Trol Commune Lê Văn Tấn called on people in the commune to mobilise resources for… Read full this story

