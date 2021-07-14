Phú Yên authorities help ethnic minority people fight COVID-19

Ea Trol Commune officials bring food to residents in lockdown area of Ly Village. VNA/VNS Photo PHÚ YÊN — Phú Yên Province authorities, agencies and private benefactors have stepped up and donated necessities to help people in Ea Trol Commune cope with a COVID-19 outbreak. Sông Hinh District in the central coastal province of Phú Yên has recorded 27 SARS-CoV-2 infections since June 30, mostly among Ê Đê ethnic minorities. Ea Trol is the epicentre of the pandemic in Sông Hinh with 19 cases. A checkpoint for COVID-19 prevention and control has been set up at the start of the concrete road leading to Ly Village, Ea Trol. Unlike the bustling atmosphere of normal days, all houses are now closed as local people are strictly complying with anti-pandemic regulations. Lê Văn Tấn, Chairman of Ea Trol People’s Committee, went from house to house wearing PPE to encourage people in parts of the commune that were locked down for 14 days due to COVID-19 cases. Ea Trol has eight villages, including Ly and Bầu with 371 households and 1,150 people, with more than 80 per cent of households populated by ethnic minorities. The two villages have been under social distancing orders in Directive 16 since June 30. "Fighting the pandemic in ethnic… Read full this story

