Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính took the oath of office on Monday at the National Assembly Building in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn HÀ NỘI — Phạm Minh Chính, 63, was re-elected as the Prime Minister of Việt Nam for the next five years by the ongoing first session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly Monday afternoon in Hà Nội. All 479 deputies present the plenary session (95.99 per cent of this tenure’s total) cast their votes in favour of adopting the resolution on Chính’s re-election for the 2021-26 term. "Under the nation's sacred red flag and yellow star, in front of the National Assembly and people across the country, I, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, swear to be absolutely faithful to the country, to the people, to the Constitution, and strive to fulfil the mission assigned by the Party, State and people,” Chính read. National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on behalf of the country’s parliament acknowledged the oath and offered his congratulations and presented flowers to the new Prime Minister. In his inauguration speech, Chính stressed the current priority goal of containing the coronavirus through national unity and a sense of civic duty and implementing the vaccine strategy,… Read full this story

Phạm Minh Chính confirmed as PM: pledges reforms, balanced development have 342 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 26, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.