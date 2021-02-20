Pfizer pledges 20 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for Vietnamese children The Saigon Times A resident in HCMC gets a shot of a Covid-19 vaccine. Pharmaceutical manufacturer Pfizer has pledged to supply 20 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for Vietnam to administer children aged 12-18 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Pharmaceutical manufacturer Pfizer has pledged to supply 20 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for Vietnam to administer children aged 12-18, according to the negotiation results of a meeting between Vietnam's national health authority and Pfizer. Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long today, July 14, joined an online meeting with John Paul Pullicino, general director of Pfizer Vietnam Company, the local media reported. At the meeting, Pfizer said that it ensures the provision of 20 million vaccine doses for Vietnam in the final quarter of this year so that the country can promptly launch a vaccination drive for its children. Vietnam currently has some nine million children at the age of 12-18. Also, the pharmaceutical manufacturer will offer around one million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Vietnam this month, and 3.4 million doses in August and September. Further, around 27 million remaining doses that Vietnam had ordered… Read full this story

