The first batch of nearly 100,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Việt Nam on July 7, 2021, at Nội Bài International Airport, Hà Nội. — Photo from the Ministry of Health HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese health ministry and Pfizer have reached an initial agreement on a deal for another 20 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be used specifically for children aged between 12 and 18 years old. The deal was reached during a meeting on Wednesday between health minister Nguyễn Thanh Long and Pfizer Việt Nam Country Manager and Chief Representative John Paul Pullicino. Việt Nam has about 9 million children in this group. The Pfizer representative said the company is committed to bringing 20 million doses to Việt Nam within the fourth quarter of 2021 to serve the country's inoculation efforts, which the ministry considers a good sign in the current global shortage. This is on top of the 31 million doses the health ministry agreed with Pfizer in May. For this contract, Pfizer said it would fulfil the delivery of one million doses to Việt Nam within July, 3.4 million in August and September, and the remaining 27 million doses would be delivered in the… Read full this story

Pfizer committed to supplying another 20mln vaccine doses to Việt Nam, total over 51mln in 2021 have 276 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.