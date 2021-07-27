Illustrative image (Photo: VNA) The retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel dropped VND112 to a maximum of VND20,498 (US$0.89) per litre, while that of RON95-III down VND102 to no more than VND21,681 per litre. The prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene also went down VND162 and VND105 to VND16,375 and VND15,398 per litre, respectively. According to the two ministries, the prices of petrol and oil in the global market had been fluctuating, mostly increases, for the past 15 days. The ministries review fuel prices every 15 days to keep domestic prices in line with the global market. Vietnamplus
- Petrol prices fall by 18 paise in Delhi, diesel cut by 16 paise; Check revised rates in your city
- Petrol price falls below Rs 80 in Mumbai, Rs 75 in Bengaluru; check rates in other cities
- Furious drivers accuse Coles of 'price gouging' after spotting service stations on the SAME road with petrol prices 42 cents per litre apart
- Australian petrol prices to 'surge above $1.60 a litre' as drone strikes in Saudi Arabia spark fears of war in the Middle East and supply shortages
- We won’t reduce petrol price – Bauchi IPMAN
- Petrol, diesel prices down by 10% since October; Check latest fuel rates in your city
- Good news! Petrol, diesel prices dip down further; Check revised rates
- Petrol, diesel prices cut by 17 paise each in Mumbai; Check revised rates in your city
- Petrol, diesel price cut again after one-day hiatus; Check revised rates in your cities
- Petrol, diesel price today: Fuel rates up after consecutive cuts; check revised rates here!
Petrol prices down slightly on July 27 have 243 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at July 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.