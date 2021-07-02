Patients in a quarantine zone in Vietnam’s Covid-19 hotspot Chi Linh

VietNamNet’s Pham Cong visited Field Hospital No.1 in Chi Linh city of Hai Duong province, Vietnam’s Covid-19 hotspot, where 164 Covid-19 patients are treated. Some serious cases have been transmitted to the Hanoi-based Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases for treatment. Every morning, doctors visit every room to provide medical checks. Dr. Le Trong Tuan (Head of the Department of Infectious Diseases, Chi Linh City Medical Center), who directly treats 27 patients, said that these patients are workers at POYUN Company, the first Covid-19 outbreak in Hai Duong. They are young, without underlying disease, so they recover quiet well. Each day, the patients have to take medicines twice and measure temperature and blood pressure. “Patients have been here for 8 days and they have been treated carefully. Each room in the department has about 5 patients”, said Dr. Tuan. Every morning, the patients go out to do morning exercise, enjoy fresh air but they have to keep a distance from each other. Patient T.V.T said that when he first got a positive test result, he had headache, fever and cough. After being put on isolation and treatment, he has so far been in stable condition. He can walk normally and wash… Read full this story

