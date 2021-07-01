Restaurant & Bar Operations Manager of Pan Pacific Hanoi, Nguyễn Hồng Kiên With Restaurant & Bar Operations Manager of the Pan Pacific Hanoi, Nguyễn Hồng Kiên The mojito cocktail is known for its typical flavour of rum and lime. This summer, the Summit Bar at Pan Pacific Hanoi brings you a twist on a classic mojito using passion fruit, guaranteed to beat the summer heat and to get the party started. Ingredients: Bacadi light rum: 50ml Passion fruit juice: 15ml Sugar syrup: 15ml Soda, mint leaves, lime Preparation: Cut the passion fruit in half and push it through a fine mesh strainer to get 15ml of the juice. Set the juice aside. In a cocktail glass, gently muddle three lime wedges and brown sugar together to help release the juice and oil from the lime peel. Do not muddle too hard to avoid creating too bitter a flavour. Gently press the mint leaves and add to the glass. Add Bacadi light rum, passion fruit juice, syrup and mix well. Add ice cubes and top up with soda. Garnish the glass with mint leaves. You can enjoy a glass of passion fruit mojito among a collection of chill… Read full this story

Passion fruit mojito have 333 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.