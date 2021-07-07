Party leader’s full speech at the Communist Party of China and World Political Parties Summit

Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng (centre) speaks at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng Việt Nam News introduces the full speech Nguyễn Phú Trọng, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, made at the Communist Party of China and World Political Parties Summit on Tuesday Comrade Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the People’s Republic of China, Representatives of the world political parties and organisations, Distinguished participants, It is a great honour and pleasure for me to attend the Communist Party of China and World Political Parties Summit on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. First of all, on behalf of the Party, the State and the people of Viet Nam, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to the Party, the Government and fraternal people of China on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, and my heartfelt greetings to all participants to the Summit. Over the past 100 years, the Communist Party of China has led… Read full this story

