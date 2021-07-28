Party leader holds phone talk with Cuban Party First Secretary

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng holds talks with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Tuesday evening engaged in a phone conversation with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez. General Secretary Trọng warmly congratulated Cuba on the 68th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution (July 26, 1953-2021) and the 100th birthday of heroine Melba Hernandez (July 28, 1921-2021), who was a comrade of Fidel and Raul Castro, a close friend of the Vietnamese people and a symbol of the special friendship between Vietnam and Cuba. The Vietnamese Party leader praised the efforts of the Party, State and people of Cuba in carrying out the Resolution of the 8th Congress of the CPC, continuing to accelerate the process of updating the socialist socio-economic development model. He shared the difficulties that Cuba is facing in the context of tightened embargo measures and the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on every aspect of Cuban people's lives. He appreciated the work of the Party, State and the… Read full this story

