Party Central Committee to discuss development plan

Delegates at the event. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The 13th Party Central Committee opened its third plenum in Hà Nội on Monday to discuss and decide on a number of important issues relating to the socio-economic development plan in 2021-25. The issues on the working agenda of the third plenum are very important, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng said while delivering his opening remarks in the morning. The Party chief said these matters involved leadership for the realisation of goals and tasks regarding socio-economic growth and the building of a strong and transparent Party and political system along with a law-governed socialist state of the people, by the people, and for the people. The Party chief asked the plenum to spend time studying, discussing and assessing national socio-economic development, and analyse and predict development trends in the context of COVID-19, the fourth industrial revolution and other global political, economic, cultural, social, defence and security trends. The plenum must conduct an insightful assessment depending on the country's situation in the first six months, he said. The Party leader listed a number of opportunities and challenges that the country is facing. The fourth wave of COVID-19 has spread quickly and posed dangerous risks…. Read full this story

