Pandemic spreads, but Việt Nam now more sophisticated

Thu Vân A volunteer gets a Nano Covax vaccine jab in the third trial in Hưng Yên Province on Friday. The vaccine is developed by Vietnamese Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC, VNA/VNS Photo With three more provinces recording community COVID-19 infections last week, the pandemic continued to spread, but Việt Nam has also become more sophisticated in the way it is fighting the virus. Bình Phước, Bình Định, and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu all found new infections, meaning a total of 51 provinces and cities have been hit amid the ongoing fourth wave of infections. The total number of cases in Việt Nam has now exceeded 18,000. HCM City has reported more than 4,500 cases since the beginning of the fourth wave, and the number is predicted to rise as people who later tested positive for the virus had visited 55 out of the 130 hospitals in the city. The situation in Bình Dương Province is also tense with the number of cases on the rise and local leaders asking for help from the Ministry of Health. The province on Thursday asked the ministry and the Pasteur Institute in HCM City to send health experts and medical workers soon to speed up the epidemiological investigation, contact tracing and testing. It also asked… Read full this story

