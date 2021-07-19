Pandemic highlights the need for developing part-supply industries to cope with disruptions

Production at Sơn Nam Textile and Garment Joint Stock Company in Nam Định Province. The COVID-19 pandemic which causes disruptions in global supply chains is urging policies to push the development of the supplying industries. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt HÀ NỘI — The COVID-19 pandemic is highlighting the urgent need for promoting the development of part-supply industries to enable enterprises to be more resilient to shocks or disruptions to global supply chains. Việt Nam's part-supply industries remained weak in terms of technology, management capacity and linkages with foreign-direct-investment (FDI) companies, which became evident when the COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions to global supply chains. The recent virus outbreaks at industrial parks pushed many enterprises into difficulty with a severe shortage of components and materials for production. Automobile manufacturer Huyndai Thành Công said that the company was facing a chip shortage and planned to reduce 20 per cent of their production capacity. They said that risks of further cuts in production existed if the chip crunch did not ease. Nguyễn Văn Kết, director of mechanics company SKD Việt Nam, said that his company was also affected by the shortage of chips which depends on imported sources. The shortage of components and materials… Read full this story

