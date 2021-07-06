Delivering a report at the meeting, Senior Colonel Ngo Anh Thu, Deputy Editor-in-Chief, emphasized that in the first half of this year, the PAN strictly embraced and carried out resolutions and directives issued by the Politburo, the Central Military Commission, the General Department of Politics, and the newspaper's Party Committee. It also covered socio-political situations at home and abroad, the military's implementation of military-defense missions, and boosted information dissemination on national-level political events as well as various aspects of life, particularly the national effort to fight the pandemic. Thu emphasized that the newspaper's in-depth information dissemination about the 13th National Party Congress, the opening of new columns reflecting key and new contents in the resolutions adopted at the 13th National Party Congress and the 11th Congress of the military Party organization, and the issuance of special issues spotlighting major political events of the country received high appreciation from readers. Sr. Col. Thu spoke highly of the high quality of long-form stories and e-magazine articles on the newspaper's online editions. The deputy chief-of-editor also underscored that the PAN sent numerous teams to COVID-19 hotbeds to reflect the effective COVID-19 prevention and control efforts and role models in the fight against the… Read full this story

PAN disseminates information with outstanding achievements have 301 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.