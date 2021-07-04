Over $970 million poured into IPs in Quảng Ninh

Đông Mai IP in Quảng Ninh Province. — Photo baoquangninh QUẢNG NINH — Industrial parks (IPs) and economic zones in the northern province of Quảng Ninh have so far attracted more than VNĐ22.4 trillion (US$970 million) in the first six months of 2021. Quảng Ninh has granted new investment licences to five foreign-invested projects worth $567.5 million, and four domestic projects valued at VNĐ8.6 trillion. Meanwhile, VNĐ425 billion were pumped into two existing FDI projects in the locality, including a photovoltaic cell technology project invested by Jinko Solar Technology Ltd of Hong Kong in the Sông Khoai Industrial Park. The project is in line with the goal of developing Quảng Ninh into a modern industrial and service locality and one of the dynamic and comprehensive development centres in the northern region. As scheduled, the project will officially become operational in late October this year. It is expected to earn nearly $1.3 billion in annual revenue and create more than 2,000 jobs. Other outstanding projects include a factory manufacturing household appliances, electric bicycles by Multi-Sunny Vietnam Co ($10 million), Lioncore Vietnam factory by Lioncore Vietnam Industry Co ($30 million), Haiyun Vietnam project of Hải Vận Co ($10 million), and a project of Jingsung Hitec Vina Co (over $13 million). The locality has… Read full this story

