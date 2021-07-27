Over 7,900 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday

6,000 medical workers from all over Việt Nam volunteer to help deal with HCM City’s outbreak 5 priority groups allowed to go out in HCM City after 6pm Deputy PM visits HCM City's 175 Military Hospital Six isolation areas to be established in Hóc Môn District Việt Nam concerned about unequal COVID-19 vaccination among nations An elderly woman in HCM City’s District 3 receives her Moderna vaccine shot on Tuesday. The city is carrying out its fifth mass vaccination campaign with nearly 1 million doses since July 22 and is supposed to wrap up in 2-3 weeks. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ HÀ NỘI — There were 7,911 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases recorded on Tuesday, the second highest daily increase since the pandemic first struck last year. The majority of the new infections are in HCM City, which still remains the coronavirus epicentre of Việt Nam. The southern economic hub, which is under enhanced social distancing order and two days into an order preventing people from going outside from 6pm to 6am except for medical purposes, logged 6,318 cases. The rest of Tuesday's cases were found in Bình Dương (166), Tây Ninh (144), Long An (75), Vĩnh Long (73), Cần Thơ (71),… Read full this story

