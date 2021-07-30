Organic farms, agro-tourism in Bạc Liêu yield higher profits, protect the environment

Shrimp – rice fields in Bạc Liêu Province's Phước Long District. – VNA/VNS Photo Nhật Bình BẠC LIÊU – The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Bạc Liêu is promoting organic and other high-quality standards for rice and key agricultural products as well as agro-tourism services in a bid to raise farmers’ incomes. The province aims to have 41,000ha rice under organic standards and 100,000ha of large-scale rice fields by 2025, or more than 51 per cent of the province's total rice growing areas. More than 1,700ha will be devoted to disease-free areas producing high-quality rice seeds. Varieties like fragrant rice, specialty rice and saltwater-resistant rice will account for 92 per cent of the province's total rice growing areas. According to Lưu Hoàng Ly, director of the province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, 58,600ha of rice will be grown in the freshwater area located north of National Highway 1A. Shrimp – rice farming areas will be expanded to 43,000 – 48,000ha north of the highway. Farmers are being encouraged to engage in sustainable intensive farming and advanced techniques, and follow environmental-protection measures such as decreased use of pesticides. New rice varieties that have high yield and quality, are resistant to disease, and can adapt to climate change will be grown. “Clean” vegetables will be planted under good agricultural practices (GAP) standards. Vegetables will also be grown in rice… Read full this story

