The Kim Đồng Publishing House has launched an online writing contest for children aged six to 15 this summer, as part of an effort to encourage young readers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo courtesy of the publisher HCM CITY — The Kim Đồng Publishing House has launched an online writing contest for children aged six to 15 this summer as part of an effort to encourage young readers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants should write a book review about their favourite book. Their challenges, dreams and hopes can also be included. The writing, which must be no more than 1,000 words, should provide a summary of the book's content, the value of the book, and why it is recommended for young readers. Video blogs, or vlogs, should be no more than five minutes long each, featuring a book review. The vlog should be filmed by camera or smartphone with the format set as an MP4. File. Participants can submit one each to the two categories of writing and video blog. Their entries should be sent to [email protected] before July 31. Famous authors, poets and editors of Kim Đồng Publishing House will be part of the jury. The first prize will be VNĐ5 million (US$200) in cash and a gift card worth VNĐ3 million ($120) used in Kim Đồng bookstores. "We hope the contest will give children a chance to improve their reading and writing and make a video clip as well,"… Read full this story

Online writing contest for children launched have 332 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.