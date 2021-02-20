Online exhibition features Vietnamese, foreign artists

The online exhibition Câu Chuyện Dòng Sông (The Story of the River) featuring 20 paintings by Vietnamese and foreign artists is on display at artspaces.kunstmatrix.com. Vietnamese culture and lifestyle are featured. Photo courtesy of the organiser HCM CITY An online exhibition featuring 20 paintings by Vietnamese and foreign artists is on display at ar tspaces.kunstmatrix.com . The event called Câu Chuyện Dòng Sông (The Story of the River) introduces beautiful works by artists such as Lê Đình Nguyên, Tôn Thất Bằng and Phạm Bình Chương of Việt Nam. Painters Nicolaos D. Kanellos of Greece and Hadi Soesanto of Indonesia are also included. Highlighted works include creations by Kanellos, former Greek ambassador to Việt Nam. His paintings feature his love for Việt Nam and its people. Kanellos, who painted during his term in Việt Nam, spent time discovering and capturing the beauty of the country and its culture, lifestyle and heritage. In 2017, he presented 12 paintings from his collection to the Vietnamese Museum of Fine Arts. "I want my paintings to express my true emotions. These paintings reflect the truthfulness and purity of my feelings,” he told local media at the gifting ceremony held by the Greek Embassy in Hà Nội and the museum. A painting on silk called Hội An by Doãn Hoàng Lâm at the Câu Chuyện Dòng Sông (The Story of the River) exhibition. Câu Chuyện Dòng Sông will be open through July. The organiser, Sống Foundation, will host painting auctions online from July 22 to… Read full this story

