Online book sale to raise funds for Trần Văn Khê Foundation

Cover of Trần Văn Khê — Tâm Và Nghiệp (Trần Văn Khê — Life and Career), a publication featuring the life and career of late Professor Trần Văn Khê, a world-renowned ethnomusicologist specialising in traditional Vietnamese music. Photo courtesy of the publisher H CM CITY An online book sale has been launched to raise funds for the Trần Văn Khê Foundation, a non-profit organisation named after late Professor Trần Văn Khê, a legendary musicologist, writer and teacher, as well as talented performer of Vietnamese music. Profits from the sale of the book Trần Văn Khê — Tâm và Nghiệp (Trần Văn Khê — Life and Career) will be sent to the foundation, according to the publishers, the Lao Động Publishing House and Thái Hà Books. The book features the life and career of Prof Khê, a world-renowned ethnomusicologist specialising in traditional Vietnamese music. It also highlights his devotion to Vietnamese music. It was written by 35 artists, including journalists Nguyễn Thế Thanh and Trần Trọng Thức, cultural reseacher Thái Kim Lan, and cải lương (reformed opera) guru Bạch Tuyết. Readers can order the book via [email protected] Prof Khê was born in 1921 to a traditional family in Mỹ Tho City in the Mekong Delta province of Tiền Giang. His love for Vietnamese music began when he was a…

