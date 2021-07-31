One million doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrive in HCM City, health ministry urges faster vaccination

A vial of COVID-19 vaccine Vero Cell from Sinopharm. — XINHUA/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — One million doses of Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine Vero Cell arrived in HCM City on Saturday, as part of a deal to acquire five million doses, the health ministry has announced. Early in July, the health ministry gave permission for the State-owned Saigon Pharmaceutical Group (Sapharco) in HCM City to import the doses. They were partially paid for using money donated to the national COVID-19 vaccine fund by Vạn Thịnh Phát Holdings Group. This was authorised by HCM City People’s Committee, according to local media reports. Vạn Thịnh Phát is a private company with a diverse portfolio headquartered in HCM City’s District 1. Its founder, and chairman of the board, Trương Mỹ Lan, is a Vietnamese of Chinese origin. With this latest batch of vaccines, HCM City's total number of doses received has hit three million. This is the biggest share of the country’s available stockpile of 16 million doses and enough to cover 22.3 per cent of the city’s residents above 18 years old, according to the health ministry. Vero Cell was approved for emergency use by the WHO in May, and given conditional approval for… Read full this story

