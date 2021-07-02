Once a red, now Rafa’s blue through and through

IN CHARGE: Rafa Benitez was unveiled as Everton manager this week. Photo courtesy of Everton Football Club Paul Kennedy I have a mate who lives in England who is Everton through and through. If you were to cut him, he would bleed blue. I would go as far as to say there isn't a bigger Evertonian around. Certainly the biggest I know. Tattoo of the Everton badge on his arm, obviously. Attends every game home and away, of course. And he even specifically bought a house 30 years ago as close as possible to Goodison Park so it would be easier to get to games. But the one attribute he possesses that stands him out as a diehard supporter of Everton Football Club is that he hates Liverpool FC. Over the years, chats that have started off as friendly banter between us over football rivalry have quickly descended into chaos. He hates Liverpool just as much as he loves Everton, probably more so. So I was interested to hear his opinions on the rumours this week that Rafa Benitez, former manager of Liverpool, was in contention for the Everton job. Rumours that came true on Wednesday. And I wasn't surprised to… Read full this story

