Thạch Kim Tuấn competes in the men's U61kg category in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday. Photo vietbao.vn Olympics HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's medal hope, weightlifter Thạch Kim Tuấn has dropped out of the Olympics. He failed to progress in the men's U61kg category in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday. In the snatch, he lifted 126kg coming eighth out of nine weightlifters. In the clean and jerk, he failed to lift 150kg on the first two attempts and failed at 153kg in the third attempt. His total lifts were not counted because he failed in the clean and jerk. It looked as though Tuấn, born in 1994, ran into psychological issues. He looked very nervous while competing. Tuấn's best total lift is 304kg (135kg in snatch, 169kg in the clean and jerk), achieved at the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in 2019 where he took the silver medal overall. This was just 5kg less than the Indonesian gold medalist Irawan Eko Yuli. In the Rio Olympics five years ago, Tuấn also failed three attempts in the clean and jerk in the men’s 56kg weight class. Competition mentality is his biggest weakness in important events, where he is expected to… Read full this story

Olympic dreams dashed by failed 153kg lift have 328 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 25, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.