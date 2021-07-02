Nestled quietly in the small attic of the old dormitory on Dinh Le Street in Hanoi, Mao Bookstore has become a familiar destination for book lovers in the capital city. The book stores receives customers of all ages. (Photo: VNP/VNA) The bookstore has become a familiar destination for many generations of demanding readers. (Photo: VNP/VNA) Visitors feel like entering a book world when first visiting here. (Photo:VNP/VNA) There is also a book cafe with pretty small space serving customers to buy books. (Photo: VNP/VNA) Amidst the hustle and bustle of life, ‘Mao Book store’ witnesses beautiful memories from the last century to present. (Photo: VNP/VNA) Mao Bookstore is located on the second floor of a dormitory, 5 Dinh Le street, Hoan Kiem,Hanoi. (Photo: VNP/VNA) VNP/VNA Oldest bookstore on Hanoi’s Dinh Le street Nestled quietly in a small attic of an old apartment on Dinh Le street, Hanoi, Mão Bookstore has become a familiar destination for generations of book lovers.
