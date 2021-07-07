Northern region gearing up for heavy rains and strong winds

The low tropical pressure system is expected to cause heavy rains in northern and north central regions. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A low-pressure tropical weather system is forming in the East Sea and is expected to become stronger after entering the Gulf of Tonkin this afternoon bringing heavy rains, strong winds and rough seas in the northern and north central regions, according to the National Hydrometeorological Forecast Centre. At 1am on Thursday, the eye of the weather system is forecast to be hovering over coastal Thái Bình to Nghệ An provinces producing wind speeds of up to 61km per hour. It is expected to move westwards over the following 12-24 hours at a speed of 20km per hour directly impacting the northern and north central regions before weakening. Coastal areas from Quảng Ninh to Hà Tĩnh and from Bình Thuận to Cà Mau will see strong winds and rough seas with 2-3m high waves while localities in northern and north central regions are expected to experience downpours of up to 300mm on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Hydrometeorological Forecast Centre also warned of possible flash flooding and landslides in lowland areas, particularly in Lai Châu, Sơn La, Hoà… Read full this story

