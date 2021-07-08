Noodle soup shop owner makes deliveries on hoverboard

Bảo Hoa, Minh Phương & Việt Thắng Keeping customers happy so they come back for more is essential to every service business. With that in mind, one food shop owner in Hà Nội has found a unique way to add a fun touch to his delivery service. Nguyễn Thanh Thế, owner of a phở bò (beef noodle soup) shop on Trần Tế Xương Street, hand-delivers meals to his customers. Instead of walking or using a bicycle, however, he uses a hoverboard. "The service industry always requires sellers to try and be creative to provide customers with the best service," Thế said. "So I decided to use this hoverboard to deliver phở to my customers." Thế's family business was opened by his parents more than 30 years ago. But due to the limited space inside, customers often sit on the pavement outside the shop or at cafes nearby. Using the hoverboard to deliver the meals is his way of keeping them clean and presentable. Shop owner Nguyễn Thanh Thế rides a hoverboard to deliver beef noodle to his neighbouring customers. VNS Photos Minh Phương Bowls of noodle soup or mixed noodle salad are placed on a tin tray with chopsticks, spoons, and spices such… Read full this story

