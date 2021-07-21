No time to rest for VN Olympic hopefuls

Việt Nam Olympics Team arrive Tokyo safe and sound on July 19. — Photo courtesy of Việt Nam Olympics Team HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese athletes have wasted no time after arriving in Tokyo and have immediately started training for their upcoming Olympic competitions. The two archers, Nguyễn Hoàng Phi Vũ and Đỗ Thị Ánh Nguyệt, will be first up with their first competitions at the Tokyo International Forum tomorrow, just hours before the opening ceremony. Rowing duo, Lường Thị Thảo and Đinh Thị Hảo will compete at the Sea Forest Waterway on the same day. “Waves and wind are stronger here than in our training centre at home. It is our first training so we are just getting familiar with the water and the route,” said rower Thảo. Runner Quách Thị Lan however will be the last to compete with her first run at the 400m hurdles taking place on July 31. Meanwhile, the badminton team has not been given permission to practice at the competition venue. They can only currently go to the gym and work out. “My players have to train as usual but they are asked to wear face masks and use antiseptic liquid to ensure their safety… Read full this story
