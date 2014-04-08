Photo: citinews.net PANO – The Ninh Thuan provincial People's Committee on April 7th held a press conference in Ho Chi Minh City to introduce the International Grape and Wine Festival 2014, taking place from July 17th -19th in Phan Rang city. During the festival, about 100 pavilions will display grape and wine products from domestic companies and international businesses from countries such as France, Chile, Romania, and Germany. Other activities in the festival will be a grape and wine products exhibition, a culinary contest, a kite competition, a conference entitled "Ninh Thuan Grape- Gem in Stone", night artistic programs, and fireworks in the opening night. Currently, Ninh Thuan's grape output reaches from 60,000 to 65,000 tons per year and the province is encouraging investment in processing products made from grape. Translated by Tuan Anh
- French culinary festival to feature 51 restaurants from VN
- Hurricanes will open 12 of 15 spring practices to fans
- Most US Open spots are going to qualifiers
- BRAZIL BEAT: International flavor in Sao Paulo
- Lynx 2014 season begins May 16
- While heads roll, a FIFA-backed movie opens in the US
- IndyCar’s new aero kits leave debris trail in season opener
- How to have an A-list Christmas on a D-list budget! They've planned parties for William and Kate and made cocktails with Kate Moss... now our experts reveal how to make YOUR Christmas sparkle
- IndyCar chief gives high marks to maiden GP of Louisiana
- Shockers’ Marshall has lost a point guard and gained a raise, but the great expectations continue unabated
Ninh Thuan to open International Grape and Wine Festival 2014 have 245 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.