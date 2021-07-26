State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc took the oath of office on Monday at the National Assembly building in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — The ongoing National Assembly plenary session on Monday morning elected Nguyễn Xuân Phúc as State President of Việt Nam for 2021-26 tenure. All 483 deputies present (96.79 per cent of all deputies this term) voted in favour of the resolution for the re-election of Phúc, born in 1954 in the central province of Quảng Nam, who has been served as the State Prime Minister of Việt Nam during 2016-21 and as President since April, 2021. President Phúc cited the oath at the swearing-in ceremony that was broadcast live on national television channels. He said: "Under the nation's sacred red flag and yellow star, in front of the National Assembly and people across the country, I, State President of Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, swear to be absolutely faithful to the country, to the people, to the Constitution, and strive to fulfil the mission assigned by the Party, State and people." On behalf of the National Assembly, Chairman Vương Đình Huệ acknowledged the oath and offered his congratulations and presented flowers to the new President…. Read full this story

Nguyễn Xuân Phúc re-elected as State President, swore to realise comprehensive development have 316 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 26, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.