Athletics Hoàng Thị Ngọc poses with her gold medal and mascot won at the 30th SEA Games’ women’s 4x400m event in 2019 in the Philippines. Photo svvn.tienphong.vn HÀ NỘI Running is tough. Running as a pro and studying for a master’s degree at the same time is even tougher. But try telling that to Hoàng Thị Ngọc, who is both a SEA Games champion and has a master’s degree in pedagogy. Born in 1995 in Quảng Bình Province, Ngọc dominated her local track and field tournaments for students in the 200m and 400m. Scouts invited her to the provincial sports training centre for intensive practice and Ngọc left home for an athletic career when she was 14 years old. Time flew fast and the hard-working girl was selected for the national junior team in 2014 and won a bronze in the Asian Youth Athletics Championship's 400m in Taiwan. A year later she enjoyed her first professional medal after she finished second in the national championship's 400m event in 2015, Quảng Bình's best ever result. Her small stature was a not problem for her coaches who saw her remarkable endurance, passion and potential, making her suited for relay races. They decided to give her a berth in… Read full this story
- From personalised desk labels to rainbow 'goal walls': Teacher known for her perfectly organised classrooms shares the inspiring space she has created for her lucky 2017 students
- Six Best Exercise Planning and Tracking Tools
- Sandarina, Schafenberg, Indian Democrat, Crack Of Dawn and Elite Agent excel
- Dallas, Malwa, Tonys Pet, Slice Of Heaven and Aqua Blessing excel
- Trump says trade talks 'back on track' after meeting China's Xi
- Classroom pay: ‘My male colleague was paid £7,000 more than me’
- Lizzo Is 100% Here For This Teacher's Classroom Remake Of 'Truth Hurts': Watch
- The Best Time Tracking Software for 2019
- Top 7 Study Tips for Excelling in School
- Tracked GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 All Mountain Concept Debuts
Ngọc excels on the track and in the classroom have 330 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.