Ngọc excels on the track and in the classroom

Athletics Hoàng Thị Ngọc poses with her gold medal and mascot won at the 30th SEA Games' women's 4x400m event in 2019 in the Philippines. Photo svvn.tienphong.vn HÀ NỘI Running is tough. Running as a pro and studying for a master's degree at the same time is even tougher. But try telling that to Hoàng Thị Ngọc, who is both a SEA Games champion and has a master's degree in pedagogy. Born in 1995 in Quảng Bình Province, Ngọc dominated her local track and field tournaments for students in the 200m and 400m. Scouts invited her to the provincial sports training centre for intensive practice and Ngọc left home for an athletic career when she was 14 years old. Time flew fast and the hard-working girl was selected for the national junior team in 2014 and won a bronze in the Asian Youth Athletics Championship's 400m in Taiwan. A year later she enjoyed her first professional medal after she finished second in the national championship's 400m event in 2015, Quảng Bình's best ever result. Her small stature was a not problem for her coaches who saw her remarkable endurance, passion and potential, making her suited for relay races. They decided to give her a berth in…

