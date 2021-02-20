New trade union resolution to better protect workers: Official

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyễn Phú Trọng, has approved Resolution No 02-NQ/TW on renovating the organisation and operation of the Việt Nam Trade Union. On this occasion, Chairman of the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour, Nguyễn Đình Khang, talks to the Vietnam News Agency about what the resolution means and the implementation plan that will bring the resolution to life. How has the Việt Nam Trade Union received this resolution? Trade union officials and union members nationwide are very happy about the resolution. This is particularly important now in that the trade union organisation is facing both many opportunities but also many challenges. The fourth industrial revolution is taking place and has brought about ongoing automation of traditional manufacturing and industrial practices. This has profoundly affected the lives, productivity, and employment of workers. The implementation of new-generation free trade agreements, the establishment of workers’ organisations at the enterprise level, the Party’s new policies on socio-economic development, and the realisation of national aspirations all require the Việt Nam Trade Union to take strong, radical steps to meet the requirements of the new labour environment. In this context, the promulgation of the resolution is very meaningful, showing the Party’s special interest in the Trade Union… Read full this story

