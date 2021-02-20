Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Trần Duy Đông Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái has recently signed Decision No 22/2021-QĐ-TTg on the criteria for classifying wholly state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and SOEs undergoing restructuring in 2021-25. The decision, taking force from August 19, 2021, stipulates the State shall hold 100 per cent of charter capital in SOEs in 13 fields and sectors which are crucial to the economy and the national defence and security. The State shall hold 55-65 per cent of charter capital in SOEs undergoing equitisation and restructuring in other 14 sectors. The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is assigned to collect opinions and submit the Business Restructuring Plan for the 2021-25 period to the Prime Minister for approval in the third quarter of this year. Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Trần Duy Đông talked to Vietnam News Agency Television (Vnews) about this issue. What are the vision and goals of the MPI in developing the criteria for classifying State-owned enterprises this time? We've attached to three very specific points of view. Firstly, the decision only regulates the presence of State-owned enterprises in a number of key and essential industries and fields, in the important areas in terms… Read full this story

New decision on classifying SOEs aims for better efficency management have 289 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.