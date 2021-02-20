New Covid-19 infections soar by 353, fearsome caseload in HCMC The Saigon Times Candidates in this year's national high school exam in HCMC have their samples taken for Covid-19 testing. The Ministry of Health confirmed 353 fresh Covid-19 cases, including seven imported cases in Tay Ninh and 346 domestic Covid-19 infections in nine provinces and cities this evening, July 3 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health confirmed 353 fresh Covid-19 cases, including seven imported cases in Tay Ninh and 346 domestic Covid-19 infections in nine provinces and cities this evening, July 3, taking the day's total number of Covid-19 cases to 922. HCMC saw the largest number of locally-infected cases at 250, taking the city’s case number today to 714, the highest single day spike in the city. The total caseload in the city has now amounted to 5,437. Dong Nai this evening reported 32 cases, followed by Quang Ngai with 16, Phu Yen with 14, Tien Giang with 12, Nghe An with seven, Binh Duong with six, Binh Dinh with five and Ba Ria-Vung Tau with four. As many as 306 cases were detected at quarantine centers or in areas under lockdown. The latest domestic Covid-19… Read full this story

