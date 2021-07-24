New checkpoints to ease congestion entering capital city

COVID-19 infections near 100,000 as new daily record was broken again Hà Nội prepared for multiple scenarios in latest COVID-19 outbreak HCM City, southern provinces tighten enforcement of COVID-19 regulations PM: home-grown vaccines must ensure safety, efficacy NA to include COVID-19 fight in first session's resolution Traffic police directing vehicles at Pháp Vân-Cầu Giẽ toll station this morning. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI – The capital city's functional forces are deploying a number of solutions to prevent congestion at gateways to the capital, Trần Hưng Hà, Director of the No.1 Road Administration Department has said. On the first day under stricter social distancing measures required under Directive 16, congestion had been reported at a number of checkpoints leading into and out of the city, notably the Pháp Vân-Cầu Giẽ Highway. Hà said that because the city implemented the stricter social distancing requirements from the early hours of the morning, many vehicles that were not allowed to enter the city were forced to turn around at the checkpoints creating congestion. On social media, a number of drivers complained about the snap decision saying that they did not have enough notice to rearrange their plans. Hà did however note that by early afternoon the capital… Read full this story

