Nearly 1,900 new cases reported on Friday evening

Việt Nam reported 1,898 new cases on Friday evening, including 15 imported cases. The local infections are detected in HCM City (1,349), Tiền Giang (146), Bình Dương (113), Đồng Tháp (92), Đà Nẵng (39), Tây Ninh (33), Phú Yên (22), Hưng Yên (15), Vĩnh Long (13), Cần Thơ (11), Nghệ An (10), Bình Thuận (9), Bắc Ninh (7), Quảng Ngãi (4), Ninh Thuận (3), Bình Phước (3), Hà Nội (3), Trà Vinh (2), Cà Mau (2), Bắc Giang (2), and one each in Thanh Hóa, Lâm Đồng, Lào Cai, Đắk Lắk, and Vĩnh Phúc.

