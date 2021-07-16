Việt Nam reported 1,898 new cases on Friday evening, including 15 imported cases. The local infections are detected in HCM City (1,349), Tiền Giang (146), Bình Dương (113), Đồng Tháp (92), Đà Nẵng (39), Tây Ninh (33), Phú Yên (22), Hưng Yên (15), Vĩnh Long (13), Cần Thơ (11), Nghệ An (10), Bình Thuận (9), Bắc Ninh (7), Quảng Ngãi (4), Ninh Thuận (3), Bình Phước (3), Hà Nội (3), Trà Vinh (2), Cà Mau (2), Bắc Giang (2), and one each in Thanh Hóa, Lâm Đồng, Lào Cai, Đắk Lắk, and Vĩnh Phúc.
- No new measles cases reported; US outbreak is fading
- No new measles cases reported in fading US outbreak
- CDC: No New Measles Cases Reported Last Week
- Two new cases of measles reported in the US
- New UN report highlights plight of Syrian refugee children
- New cases of Ebola found in Liberia, health authorities say
- Ebola reappears in Sierra Leone's capital after several weeks without new cases
- Five more West Nile cases reported in New Mexico
- New swine flu cases reported in Germany
- Nigeria reports new case of Ebola, fears of spread beyond Lagos ease
Nearly 1,900 new cases reported on Friday evening have 190 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.