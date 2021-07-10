Nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign officially launched

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the opening ceremony of the campaign. (Photo: VGP) Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said the campaign, to be conducted from July 2021 to April 2022, targeting people aged 18 and above, is the largest of its kind in the country, with the ultimate goal of protecting people's health and lives and bring life back to normal early. Under the Government and the Prime Minister's directions, the Ministry of Health and relevant ministries and sectors have exerted every effort to acquire Covid-19 vaccines amid a global vaccine shortage. So far, Vietnam has secured 105 million vaccine doses for this year and is working to get 150 million doses so as to achieve herd immunity in late 2021 or early 2022. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the opening ceremony of the campaign. (Photo: SGGP) This July, more than 8 million doses are set to be delivered to Vietnam, which is on time for the pandemic's complex developments in Ho Chi Minh City and some other southern localities, Long added. Addressing the launch, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said to help the country eliminate the pandemic, the Party and State are determined to… Read full this story

