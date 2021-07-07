National high school graduation exams begin in HCM City with protective measures

National high school graduation examination candidates in HCM City sanitise their hands before entering an examination venue on July 7. VNA/VNS.Photo Hồng Giang HCM CITY— Nearly 83,000 candidates sat the national high school graduation examination at 155 centres in HCM City on Wednesday (July 7), writing the literature and maths papers on the opening day. Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Văn Phúc was at Trưng Vương High School in District 1 to monitor the examination and implementation of COVID-19 prevention measures. Candidates had to be present early, cleanse their hands with sanitisers and enter the exam hall under proctors' guidance. Lương Bích Nga, the school official, said two classrooms have been earmarked for taking care of candidates who develop sudden health problems. The venue also has essential equipment for isolating people and 200 boxes of masks and anti-droplet goggles for candidates to use, she said. Parents coming to drop off and pick up candidates have been told to stay almost 50 metres away from the entrance, she said. At Thủ Đức High School in Thủ Đức city, candidates wore masks, washed their hands and had their temperature measured, part of the Ministry of Health's 5k mandate to prevent the… Read full this story
