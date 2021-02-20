Nano Covax Covid-19 vaccine enters final stage of human trials The Saigon Times A volunteer is injected with the Nano Covax Covid-19 vaccine in Van Lam District, Hung Yen Province – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Military Medical University has begun the final stage of human trials for the Nano Covax Covid-19 vaccine, being developed by the Military Medical University in collaboration with HCMC-based Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC. The vaccine's third stage of human trials is divided into two phases. The first phase started at the beginning of June with about 1,000 volunteers. In the second phase, some 12,000 volunteers will receive the vaccine. Nano Covax's second phase of the third stage of human trials is being conducted by the Military Medical University in collaboration with the Hung Yen Province Preventive Health Center in the North and by the HCMC Pasteur Institute in collaboration with the Preventive Health Centers of Long An and Tien Giang provinces in the South. About 350 volunteers in Hung Yen Province received the first shot of the Nano Covax vaccine as part of the final stage of human trials on July 2. Major General Hoang Van Luong, deputy director of the Military Medical University, said… Read full this story

