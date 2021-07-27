NA working group meets to discuss alleviating poverty

Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung speaks during a working session of the NA meeting in Hà Nội on Tuesday. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam aims to reduce poverty and eradicate hunger for everyone using a multidimensional approach, to ensure no one is left behind, Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung said at the working session of the NA meeting on Tuesday morning. The working session was held to discuss the national target programme on sustainable poverty reduction during the 2021-2025 period. The program aims to cut the poverty rate by 1-1.5 per cent annually, 4-5 per cent in poor districts, and over 3 per cent in ethnic minority groups in line with the multidimensional poverty approach. The rate of trained labour in poor and disadvantaged areas is expected to increase to 60 per cent, according to the program. The program comprises six projects and 11 sub-projects, requiring total funding of VNĐ75 trillion (US$3.2 billion), of which VNĐ48 trillion would be sourced from the national budget, VNĐ12.6 trillion from localities’ budgets, and the remaining VNĐ14.3 trillion from other sources. Direct beneficiaries of the program include poor families and near-poor families,… Read full this story
- Meghan Markle drops into another Vancouver women’s group to discuss 'climate justice for girls' - as charity boss reveals duchess' assistant sent 'mysterious' email asking if she could make 'impromptu' visit
- Read, absorb, and discuss at these book clubs in Bengaluru
- Stung by criticism of private meetings, EBR School Board president says he's open to change
- HNA Group-controlled companies' shares rise after government help sought
- COVID-19 | Cancellation or postponement of Olympics over virus ‘not mentioned’ at IOC meet, says Bach
- More counties escape poverty
- Entrepreneur helps lift villagers out of poverty
- California seniors have highest poverty rate, study finds
- Teacher spends three decades working in mountainous area
- Email: Federal judge group says it never intended to call emergency meeting over 'political controversy'
NA working group meets to discuss alleviating poverty have 320 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.