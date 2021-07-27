NA working group meets to discuss alleviating poverty

Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung speaks during a working session of the NA meeting in Hà Nội on Tuesday. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam aims to reduce poverty and eradicate hunger for everyone using a multidimensional approach, to ensure no one is left behind, Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung said at the working session of the NA meeting on Tuesday morning. The working session was held to discuss the national target programme on sustainable poverty reduction during the 2021-2025 period. The program aims to cut the poverty rate by 1-1.5 per cent annually, 4-5 per cent in poor districts, and over 3 per cent in ethnic minority groups in line with the multidimensional poverty approach. The rate of trained labour in poor and disadvantaged areas is expected to increase to 60 per cent, according to the program. The program comprises six projects and 11 sub-projects, requiring total funding of VNĐ75 trillion (US$3.2 billion), of which VNĐ48 trillion would be sourced from the national budget, VNĐ12.6 trillion from localities’ budgets, and the remaining VNĐ14.3 trillion from other sources. Direct beneficiaries of the program include poor families and near-poor families,… Read full this story

