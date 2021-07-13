NA Standing Committee discuss Government’s proposed key plans for 2021-2015

NA chairman Vương Đình Huệ at the second day of the 58th meeting of the 14th Tenure National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Tuesday. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Committee members have discussed plans for Việt Nam's socio-economic development, its finances, and medium-term public investment for 2021 to 2025 on the second day of the 58th meeting of the 14th tenure of the National Assembly Standing Committee. Vice NA chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn said that in the last four years, Việt Nam's economy grew stronger with deeper international integration and increased gross domestic product (GDP). Last year, Việt Nam's GDP increased 2.91 per cent compared to 2019, and higher than that of other countries in the Asian region and the world. However, this level of economic growth is not sustainable, when the country is facing many challenges including climate change, natural disasters and diseases like the COVID-19, according to Mẫn. He called on the Government to further identify disadvantages and shortcomings that affect the country's finances. Last year, more than 100,000 enterprises withdrew from the market, Mẫn said, urging the Government to classify and analyse these businesses to identify strengths and weaknesses in the country's economy. It was also necessary to… Read full this story

