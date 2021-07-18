NA leader stresses application of Hồ Chí Minh’s thoughts in legislation

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — President Hồ Chí Minh's thoughts on the state and law, including that on legislative activities, which were continuously supplemented and developed by the late leader, have served as a foundation, a theoretical basis and a guideline for the building and improvement of the legal system in Việt Nam since the country gained independence. National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ made the statement in an article on the occasion of the review of the 5-year implementation of the Politburo’s Directive 05-CT/TW dated June 15, 2016 on "Promoting the study and following of President Hồ Chí Minh’s thoughts, morality and lifestyle”. In the article, published on July 16, Huệ, who is also a Politburo member, emphasised Hồ Chí Minh's thoughts on legislative activities, including inviolable national sovereignty and the sacredness of national independence. The reality of the Vietnamese revolution showed that his thoughts on national sovereignty and national independence have increasingly promoted its value, the top legislator said, adding this is an important ideological basis for all activities of state agencies and for the will and aspirations of the entire people, and is the foundation, goal and motivation of legislative activities today… Read full this story

