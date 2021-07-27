NA Chairman delivers speech on Wounded and Fallen Soldiers’ Day

The NA leader expressed deep gratitude to revolutionary veterans, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, Heroes of the Armed Forces, Labor Heroes, wounded and sick soldiers, martyrs' relatives and people who rendered services to the nation. He affirmed that taking care of wounded and sick war veterans, martyrs' relatives and revolution contributors is a consistent policy of the Party and State, which reflects the national tradition of "when drinking water, remember its source." Over the past years, Party Committees and administrations at all levels as well as the Vietnam Fatherland Front, agencies, organizations and individuals have conducted practical activities to care for the living conditions of wounded war veterans, martyrs' relatives and revolution contributors. He showed respects to their efforts to overcome difficulties to build a prosperous and happy life, contributing to the cause of national construction and defense. Noting that many of them are still struggling, while remains of many fallen combatants have not been found, the NA leader underscored the need to continue enhancing the efficiency of support policies for revolution contributors and conduct practical and comprehensive activities to ensure their living conditions are at least equal to the average level in their residential places. Hue stated that showing strong performance… Read full this story
