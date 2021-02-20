Ngô Thanh Vân (left) and Charlize Theron perform in a scene from The Old Guard. — Photo courtesy of Variety HCM CITY — Vietnamese movie star Ngô Thanh Vân, known as VanVeronica Ngo in English, will be seen in part two of a US superhero film starring Charlize Theron, Kiki Layne and Matthias Schoenaerts. She will play the role of a warrior named Quỳnh in the sequel to The Old Guard, a production directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and written by Greg Rucka. The Old Guard is based on scriptwriter Rucka's comic book of the same name. It features a team of immortal mercenaries, led by a warrior named Andy, played by Charlize Theron, on a revenge mission. It was released on July 10, 2020 on Netflix. Vân competed against many Asian candidates for the role of Quỳnh. Her performance has had good reviews from both critics and audiences. According to Variety.com , the script has been completed for part two of The Old Guard, and filming is expected to begin next year. Theron confirmed she will be back in the film. Vietnamese movie star Ngô Thanh Vân, known as VanVeronica Ngo in English, will be seen in part two of the US superhero film The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron, Kiki Layne and Matthias Schoenaerts. — Photo courtesy of the producer Vân began her movie career in 2004 with a leading role in… Read full this story

Movie star Vân performs in Netflix hit have 363 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.