Moscow entrepreneurs look for opportunities in Việt Nam

Customers buy pork at a supermarket in Hà Nội. Russia ranked first in terms of exports of pork to Việt Nam in the first half of this year. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — More than 100 Vietnamese companies took part in an online business matching event with entrepreneurs from Moscow on Tuesday. The event was organised by Moscow Export Center with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and trade mission of Russia in Việt Nam. Businesses in Moscow are interested in penetrating the markets of Southeast Asian countries and are looking for opportunities to develop business relationships with Vietnamese partners. During the event, 20 Moscow companies working in the fields of medicine, information technology, food, construction, machinery and equipment introduced their products to Vietnamese partners. The Russian trade mission in Việt Nam noted positive growth in trade between the two countries. The trade office identifies a number of promising industries for Russian exports to Việt Nam including timber products, pharmaceuticals, meat, dairy and fish products, grain, flour and other food products. Russia ranked first in terms of exports of pork to Việt Nam in the first half of this year with 52,600 tonnes, worth…

